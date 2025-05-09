The unacceptable issue of targeted individuals keeps crossing my path. Brave, innocent people who are brave enough to step into the public domain to share their experiences, are being seriously attacked, injured and in some cases, murdered.

This article includes notes from two interviews featuring sage, international researcher and investigator Ole Dammegard. He began to see beyond the smoke and mirrors of world powers in 1980 and decided to investigate.

The following notes are from Ole’s recent discussions about a range of compelling topics including targeted individuals. I will start with his experience at a conference in Berlin for targeted individuals called Covert Harassment Conference, held in October, 2015. Ole Dammegard was one of the guest speakers.

Reminder "Human dignity is inviolable. It must be respected and protected"

- Article 1 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU (2000) Covert Harassment Conference

Targeted Individuals

Ole sat in a conference room filled with people over two days, who shared all kinds of bizarre stories. Ole thought they were either completely mad or something was happening that he didn’t understand at all because it was so way out there: “Most of it was so random but the pain was real. Many were on the verge of suicide because they were so tormented and it seemed like these people were often on their own. They were somebody that most people didn’t care about – lower down in society, single parents, people without strong networks.”

Ole learned from other speakers that gang stalking and targeting individuals are often connected. Groups of 10-12 people stalk them and do things to keep them tortured. “They do that until they get the biological IP address of the individual.” said Ole.

Anybody Getting ‘voice of god weapon’ testing?

Reddit Reply: Kopdogg - November 20, 2019

I’ve had it for a year and 5/6 months. It was very bad. Second by second torture for 4-5 months. Of a lot of torture. It was people for the first couple months and after a while they just been torturing the shit outta me with repeating statements all day long. It goes away and of recently it came back and tortured the shit outta me lately. 3 words statements every 3-4 seconds all day long everyday. EVILEST shit you would imagine. These people behind this have no heart or soul and it’s a shame they get to walk free from this torture. It’s a computer that repeats statements and there is nothing I can do or say to make them go away. I know it’s not my thoughts because I plug my ears and the voices are gone. That’s how I know it’s used from satellite or radio towers. Man this shit is the evilest shit you could possibly imagine.

How do you attack someone indoors?

Ole also recalled giving a talk in Stockholm where he wore a wireless headset. He became really unfocused and thought it was to do with not getting enough sleep on tour, so he told the audience he would be taking a short break. A guy came outside who carried EMF measuring equipment with him and who also filmed everything. He was in the audience and asked Ole how he was feeling. Ole said he was feeling really confused and they guy said he was surprised he was even standing up. Ole asked why and he showed him that he had been measuring and calculating the distance from where he was in the audience to where Ole was.

He explained that the closer you are to the pinpoint of this radiation, it skyrockets. and from where he was sitting, to where Ole was, the meter jumped to 2000. Ole asked how they did it indoors and he said it was easy. They go in through the backdoor of your computer – your IP (Internet Protocol) address - and through the wi-fi, they hit your wireless headset and hit you in the head.

Why is Ole so heavily censored?

Ole Dammegard: “The reason why I am so heavily censored is because of the things I talk about. What I expose are the methods, so they don’t have too many things to hit us with and when I decipher and debunk these very simple operations, they hate it. I am a very peaceful guy but I’m laser-like into the area of their operations.”

The hidden power structure

Ole Dammegard also shared some fascinating information about the Swedish Wallenberg family, that nobody has heard of. He said they are above the Rothschilds, above the Rockefellers: “They are way up there. They are the owner of Ericsson and other companies and are also the controllers of incredible power structures around the world, without showing themselves. Their motto is ‘ruling without visibility’ and they pull the strings in the background. And they have all the patents for the structure of the internet.

He explained that Ericsson’s 5G development is connected to all the agencies who use their services for surveillance. So, agencies like the CIA, Mossad, all of them are subscribers to their services.

Note: L M Ericsson & Co started its operations in 1876 as a small mechanical engineering shop owned jointly by Lars Magnus Ericsson and Carl Johan Andersson. Today it is is jointly controlled by the Wallenberg family through its holding company Investor AB, and the universal bank Handelsbanken through its investment company Industrivärden.

Note: Raoul Wallenberg is noted as being a man of outstanding courage, humanity and decisiveness and saved the lives of thousands of Hungarian Jews by handing out protective passports, ‘Schutzpass’, and setting up safe houses for them. Raoul also drew up a post-war plan on reconstruction and employment opportunities for deportees. On his way to visit the Soviet military headquarters on January 17, 1945, with the reconstruction plan in his briefcase, he was captured and detained by Soviet forces and later died in Lubyanka Prison from Infarction. During the last decade, the Russian diplomats have stated that Wallenberg was executed. (Raoul Wallenberg Institute.)

Note: Australia needed a Raoul Wallenberg when the COVID ambush hit in 2020 onwards. The UNAustralian behaviour displayed by obedient political, media and law enforcement people felt like Nazis on some kind of weird mind control drug.

Greater Israel, deconstructing the West and Sydney/Melbourne black holes

Ole stated that a small Zionist group hides behind the Jewish people and they are pushing the Greater Israel. Interestingly, he also stated that Trump’s Cabinet all have duel citizenship and described the deconstruct of the United States and the West as an inside job. Australia has been part of the 5-Eyes since WW2. Melbourne and Sydney are the two black holes in the agenda.

Mobile Phones are walking IPs

Mobile phones are also walking IPs. Ole used an app in Sweden that was like a Digital ID and he initially felt poisoned with something through his cell phone. The second time, he went home and had a fever for ten days straight. No coughing, just fever. So he is naturally not fond of cell phones at all.

Airport body scanners

Airport body scanners are Israeli technology. Ole advises to choose to opt out for health reasons because details of what the tech is capable of doing are unknown at this stage. They emit radiation and may be connected to the injections in some way to trigger cancer or something nefarious. His interview counterpart Dale Holmes stated that Australia is one of the worst with the airport scanners. The Gold Coast has legislation in place to get a letter from a doctor to travel with if necessary.

Update: Tilly G’s comment about airport security and scanners: The agents are all robots. The scanners they use are what is called “non ionizing” meaning they don't “disassemble the atoms” in your body by smashing them like gamma or x-rays but they are still in the Tera Herz freq band (Trillion cycles per second frequency) so I also do not use them. That freq band is nearing the the top end of what is “non ionizing” so if you travel a lot it definitely adds up. Radio frequency exposure has an accumulative effect over time for the human body.

Persecution of Max Egan

On the topic of Australian educator Max Egan, Dale Holmes revealed that when Max spoke his mind about the 2019/2020 Australian bushfires, his phone blew up when he was in his car. Shortly after that, he said he was laying in bed and felt this ‘thing’ hit his head. He did a couple of ‘crazy’ videos after that and eventually snapped back and said that wasn’t him. It was something that had manipulated his mind and his emotions – like the final straw of manipulation.

Ole stated that he and Max were good friends and that Max had been a guest in his home several times. “We are in similar positions in the exposure of what they are up to. He is very efficient and we are completely parallel. He’s spot on, very brave. So these things happen. Max was also beaten up, really badly. It’s a minefield to get into. It’s not for wussies.

Question Everything Except Your Intuition

Ole’s latest interview Question Everything Except Your Heart (2/2), with host Flemming Blicher, exposes direct energy weapons and how Ole narrowed down the US Space Agency bases as the perpetrators of the Lahaina fires: “They were an absolute massacre and rest of the world just stood and looked – shame on us. I was even contacted by the king’s family in Hawaii and many other people around the island about why this was happening. It is a forced invasion and mass murder of these places. Lahaina was just the first one.”

Ole also predicted multiple upcoming attacks in Chile and Florida’s Coral beach, and then it happened: “Each of them I found on their own website, pointing to the next operation. Why do they tell us about what they are doing? Because they fear the law of karma so much. The US Space Force, I tell you, is a tool of death that is being used against us and it is a very tricky one to hide from because it’s coming from above. A satellite weaponry type of horror show.”

Interview Link - Question Everything Except Your Heart (2/2)

'As the conversation unfolds, Flemming and Ole venture into new territory, dissecting Donald Trump's controversial agenda with even greater precision. They explore how these unfolding events tie into larger global dynamics, raising profound questions about political power, manipulation, and the forces at play in shaping our collective future.

Don’t miss this electrifying second part of the interview—an episode that pushes boundaries, challenges preconceived notions, and invites you to question everything you thought you knew. Tune in for another unforgettable deep dive into history, politics, and the unseen forces shaping our world!’

Note: I would have called the interview: Question Everything Except Your Intuition

Link: Three Wise Women & God's 'other half' - The Divine Feminine has been erased from all Christian bibles and monotheistic religions. We all need to reclaim our intuitive abilities. Deborah King

Until next time.

