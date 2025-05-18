Chances are that you have never heard about the CIA’s Voice of God Weapon

When I first learned about ‘Voice of God’ weapon in 2020, it took time to process because it was such an offensive concept. When further research confirmed that this disgracefully invasive and controlling technological weapon was real, I was reminded spiritual/metaphysical healers/practitioners/channelers who talk about communicating with Jesus, God a wide range of entities from other dimensions. I wondered how they would know the difference between a deceptive CIA Voice of God intercept and the Divine.

This nefarious weapon is also allegedly used to cause schizophrenia in Targeted Individuals (TI) - there are thousands of them all over the world.

If you have never heard of the Voice of God weapon before, and chances are very high that you haven’t, I’ll begin with Craig Carter’s Quora post about Voice of God CIA Mastermind Dr Robert Duncan (2021).

This weapon is also referred to as VoG and V2K (Voice to Skull.

According to Don’t Speak News, Robert Duncan died in July 2024. (I hope he is in witness protection):

Link: Dr Robert Duncan DARPA-CIA-Targeted Individual program whistleblower is dead.

How is the VoG weapon still such a well-kept secret when so may military personnel have been aware of its presence/continued use since the Gulf War at the latest?

The Voice of God (VoG) weapon is a device that projects voices into your head to make you think God is speaking to you.

Dr. Robert Duncan is the architect and mastermind behind the technology used for the voices of God weapon. He was a brilliant mind who went to Harvard and MIT and straight to the CIA. He admits that he helped put together the technology that makes it possible for the government to put voices inside people’s heads.

Duncan was asked on TV by Jesse Ventura on camera: “What’s negative about what you’ve done?”

Dr. Duncan responded, “I have empowered the dark side by some of my work. See, technology is neutral - it can be used for good or evil. I have worked on projects for the CIA, The Justice Department and Department of Defense.”

When asked if this is the technology used to put voices in people’s heads, Duncan responded, “Yes”.

When Dr Robert Duncan was asked, “Who would want to put voices in their head?” Duncan responded, “The government is doing this to them”.

Duncan didn’t even bother to hide who is doing it. They are called Voice of God weapons. “Duncan then went on to say the CIA has a long history of experimenting on our citizens, for example, LSD.

Duncan no longer works for the CIA and is now a whistle-blower.

Anybody Getting ‘voice of god weapon’ testing?

Reddit Reply: Kopdogg - November 20, 2019

I’ve had it for a year and 5/6 months. It was very bad. Second by second torture for 4-5 months. Of a lot of torture. It was people for the first couple months and after a while they just been torturing the shit outta me with repeating statements all day long. It goes away and of recently it came back and tortured the shit outta me lately. 3 words statements every 3-4 seconds all day long everyday. EVILEST shit you would imagine.

These people behind this have no heart or soul and it’s a shame they get to walk free from this torture. It’s a computer that repeats statements and there is nothing I can do or say to make them go away. I know it’s not my thoughts because I plug my ears and the voices are gone. That’s how I know it’s used from satellite or radio towers. Man this shit is the evilest shit you could possibly imagine.

Bases Project 2nd International Conference - 2015

Video Link: Robert Duncan - Mind Hacking Voice of God Technology Harvard

Posted on the Internet Archives by Robert Duncan on February 20, 2024 - Runtime 16 mins

Bases Project Presentation Notes

Dr Robert Duncan - Intelligent Systems of Control

There are four different techniques and technologies that can pipe voices into an individual’s head. Once you can do that, you can control them using Neurolinguistic Programming techniques. You are rewiring their thought processes and brains

This gets into Offensive Information Warfare and they used it, I believe, in the Gulf War to tell the enemy at that time, ‘Lay down your guns, this is Allah.’ And it worked pretty well. Because hearing voices that have no direction or sound, you have to assume that it’s some spiritual entity

Then there is the Hypergame Theory. They want to see if they can manipulate people to do things that are irrational but also walking them to their death. You could call it a eugenics program. They need to sample all cultures and language throughout the world to define the probability matrices of which tricks, techniques, deception, works.

Now we have magnetically activated nanoparticles and sensors. Most people don’t believe that. You can’t control me, I have my own free will, there’s no way you can get to my soul. Well, sorry, that’s not true.

These nanoparticles are activated under certain magnetic frequencies and will alter the brain patterns and pathways. Recently, Harvard came out with - what you see in the slide below is a magnified view of a needle that’s injected into the brain and puts the scaffold over the brain and then it’s read that way, at a much finer resolution.

Deciphering the Visual and Audio Cortex

Recently at the University of California Berkley invented a brain decoder device that’s able to work out what you’re thinking based on neural activity based inside the brain. They use, mostly, what’s called functional MRIs but you can use any of these technologies I’ve talked about.

They can decipher words that you are thinking to yourself.

University of LA - Stanford University are decoding visual images. They train the person under functional MRI to look at images and they record them. Then they ask the person to imagine the object and the computer will decipher the brain code. So the technology in the civilian sector is coming along.

Somebody from NASA apparently leaked this (Project Blue Beam information), as something they were working on. Telepathic Two-Way Communication - we have that now and that’s very scary if you have never experienced it. It involves making people think their god is speaking to them through telepathy, projected into the head of each person individually using extreme low frequency waves. Making people think there is an alien invasion by using holograms in the sky and making humanity think an alien invasion is about to occur at every major city. Making Christians think the Rapture is about to happen. A mixture of electronic and supernatural forces, allowing the supernatural forces to travel through fiber optics, coax, power and telephone lines to penetrate all electronic equipment and appliances that will all have a special microchip installed.

All I am saying is beware.

Cyber warfare Hypergames misused to attack Targeted Individuals

Hypergames came out of funding from the Air Force, DARPA, and all the three letter acronyms and it came from a brilliant man who died recently, John Nash. There is a movie made about him called A Beautiful Mind. He was a mathematician who won a Nobel Peace Prize and he created Game Theory which is used in economics as well as war and in business. It relies on rational players and you run simulations.

Hypergame Theory is one level above the abstraction where you don’t know what game they’re going to play next. It’s mostly used in cyber warfare. Attacker - hackers - use several different techniques but the defences, the administrator and virus protector, they don’t know which game the hackers are using. So they created a probability matrix over the period of time of sampling all the types of hacks they get.

You can apply this to other aspects of life. Another way to use it is called mind hacking where they’re trying to hack a Targeted Individual (TI) and the TI will create mental defenses as best as they can. They will go to their social networks and try to disrupt the social networks - they have no family or friends. It’s a back and forth game.

They’re trying to find out the maximum probability of death… where you’ll will commit suicide or harm somebody, become a Manchurian Candidate or something like that. It’s a huge database of probabilities across all the variations of the mind. Like the Human Gene Project where hundreds and thousands of different genes across out species are all mapped out.

Now it’s the Human Mind Project - the Global Brain Project. President Obama funded a whole bunch of scientists to decipher the mind. The previous president George Bush said the same thing. They are trying to decipher every possible thought and uniqueness due to culture and language.

Voice of God goes under many different nicknames. One is called the Microwave Hearing Effect of Frey Effect (discovered by American neuroscientist Allan H. Frey). With directed microwaves, they hypothesise that when the brain expands ever so slightly with this heat energy that gets conducted to the inner ear.

Several other technologies use Ion Cyclotron resonance heating, calcium C2+ as a mechanism influencing the nervous system. All the ions have different resonances under the earth’s magnetic fields. In the Ultrasonic realm, anyone in the beam of ultrasonic waves won’t hear anything; it’s above human hearing. But where the waves intercept from two different directional sources, all of a sudden the person hears it and that’s called the Audio Spotlight.

Can images be directed into the mind? All five senses can be mildly overwrited depending on the state. If you are in a sensory deprivation tank, your mind seeks stimulus, so if you are in that situation, your dream becomes your reality. Your brain cannot tell the difference.

In other circumstances where you stay well stimulated, it’s difficult to project visual images into the target. Even university professors are working on this. So yes, it is absolutely possible and is being done. Many complain about forced dreams, that their dreams are not their own. There are subconscious ways that that can be done as well as stimulating the visual cortex and the right patterns and try to project them into the target.

Dr Robert Duncan is unable to name the organisations responsible for doing this.

It’s real. It projects into the visual workspace, so it’s like your Third Eye. So you can see through your retina as well as through this other projection at the same time. The brain has been rewired and it’s inserting this Third Eye projection, if you will.

Can we protect ourselves against these illegal attacks?

Is there any way we can protect against it? You can dampen the effects through stimulating your senses through music or that kind of thing. Certain drugs can dampen the effects but no-one has found a little device that you can wear around the clock. (This presentation took place in 2015 so there may be protections now).

The conference host expressed concerns about the potential abuse of this technology and why Duncan is optimistic about transhumanism. He refers to Max Igan’s video about transhumanism where he asks how much can we be transhumanised without losing our humanity, especially when we have rulers who have none?

Duncan says that this is so gradual within our generations that it will become more and more acceptable. People walking around with Bluetooth headsets - we now we accept that. They walk around looking like a borg. But this will slowly be rolled in and when a child is born we will genetically engineer them with blue eyes or whatever.

Note: Wireless headsets and earpods are now known to cause damage to those who wear them. Try telling that to a brainwashed younger generation who have not known a world without wireless devices.

The host says that some may argue that the technology we already have is cutting us off from each other. He is guilty of this himself. Apart from his family and the man he lives with, he knows one person but he has thousands of friends online.

Duncan asks if that is a redefinition of how to be social. What is a friend on Facebook? You can’t shake hands, you can’t hug them. This is something society is going to have to deal with. This social revolution is happening right now and very rapidly. He calls it a cataclysmic evolutionary event on mankind.

The host says we have a malevolent elite in this world and the potential danger here is enormous. Duncan agrees and says there may be an agenda to depopulate the world.

Host: Ladies and gentlemen, sleep tight. It’s grim stuff but if people are not talking about this, then it will be an awful lot worse if people aren’t talking about it. That would really scare me if this was going on and people weren’t talking about it.

How would this be harmful?

Voice of God Question: How would this be harmful then because if it’s bringing you closer to god… so how would this be considered a weapon? God does not speak he is a thought, a feeling, he never speaks.

Craig Carter Answer: The weapon is used by the military to convince someone that an operator speaking into a microphone is God as it's transmitted to their inner ear or the audio cortex of their brain. Research it if you like.

US Military Secret Weapons

Dylan Hunt’s comment regarding the likelihood of the US military developing secret weapons:

It’s easy to deny it… The United States Government has had a long standing argument about anyone who makes claims against them. “They’re mentally ill.” “Don’t believe them, they need help.” You would need solid proof that something like this was happening to prove you weren’t mentally ill. If you want, you could argue that it’s been used in the mass shootings that the US has been experiencing. Use of this weapon on citizens to test it out before openly deploying it. And, the CIA and others have learned from their past mistakes. MK-ULTRA (mind control) taught them not to keep records where they could be used against them in hearings. One of the old “rules” is to admit nothing, deny everything, and make counter accusations. Even if Trump came out and said it existed, he would be instantly discredited and his 1/6/21 inciting charges would be used against him.

The Matrix

Robert Duncan’s book The Matrix Deciphered essentially explains how The Matrix movie's metaphor of a digital prison controlling human minds, reflects the real-world technology that can read and influence brain waves from a distance.

I haven’t watched any of the Matrix movies but have seen some of the impressive special effects that were created by my partner back in the day. However, I am well aware of the attempts to create a real world digital prison with a Digital ID and digital Central Bank ponzi scheme currency. One cannot work without the other. Or without deceptive, complicit politicians doing the visible dirty work.

Do not comply with their insidious digital prison dystopia. Let them live in it, preferably on a different planet so we can get on with healing our beautiful world and its people from all the damage that has been inflicted for the past 80 years in particular.

Author Biography

Robert Duncan - The Matrix Deciphered (2010)

"True nobility is exempt from fear". – King Henry the Sixth, Part II (Act IV, Scene I).

Call me The Saint. I am the all American - prep school, Harvard College graduating with honors in computer science and a minor in premedical studies, and advanced degrees from Harvard and Dartmouth in business and science.

My famous ancestors are President Lincoln, King Duncan of Scotland, and Governor William Bradford, the first governor of Massachusetts. My research interests have been neural networks, virtual reality, and EEG controlled robotics.

Before graduate school I worked for the Department of Defense, Navy, NATO, and various intelligence agencies‟ computer science projects. I have done business consulting and computer consulting for the largest companies in the world. I have been a professor, inventor, artist, and writer. I am one of the last Renaissance men.

My projects have included algorithms for Echelon and CIA natural language parsing and classification of document content, IRS formula for red flagging audits, writing the artificial intelligence code to automate tracking of the Soviet Nuclear Submarine Fleet and all water vessels, work integrating HAARP with SIGINT SIGCOM and SPAWAR.

I have worked on projects for the Justice Department connecting local, state, and federal databases for the tracking of terrorists. I developed a system for the FBI to track license plates past toll booths and other locations. I worked on the soldier 2000 program to create body networks for reading vital signs and other information.

A system I worked on called Snyper is operational in Iraq which triangulates on intercity conflict gun shots. I have been to a couple secret bases in the so called free world. I have developed telemedicine robotic surgery and virtual reality applications for the Army. For DARPA, I have worked on satellite computer vision target tracking applications and tank simulation as well as integration of the land, sea, and air surveillance systems like SOSSUS, towed arrays, and others.

Projects that I have worked on outside of government contracts include my thesis on computer generated holography, a project making paralyzed people walk again using choreographed stimulated muscles movements, face recognition, voice identification and recognition, finger print recognition, and neural network robotic controller. My research interests moved to enhanced reality heads up displays and wearable computing systems.

My current research involves finding a cure for the mind control directed energy weapons fiasco. The integrated global surveillance grid is actually part of the holy grail of weapons and human control systems. My apologies to the human race for my contribution to tyranny. I was tricked into thinking it would not be misused by corrupt government especially in my beloved country. I was wrong. The Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate has Skip Green on the governing board. One of my old colleagues at a technology think tank in Cambridge partly in charge of the radio frequency weapons testing for neurological disruption now torturing and killing people worldwide.

Several other US Navy and UK Navy scientists have been knocked-off and that is why I have come forward. I know my time may be near. I am currently a professor in computer science and business, helping to educate the public on government corruption, greed, and stupidity. Like my ancestor Lincoln, I am fighting against mental slavery in a new Civil War engineered by the same useless elements in over 80 government agencies who have tested radiological, drug, and viral weapons on unsuspecting Americans for over 45 years.

I have great pride in the fundamental and constitutional values of America and mean no disrespect by my blasting the incompetence, apathy, and stupidity of those involved in the conspiracy of involuntary biological, chemical, and psychotronic human effects testing. There are so many brave men and women serving in the armed forces who fight and protect us for the American values they believe in. But because of the silos of information called compartmentalization in the security agencies and the lack of accountability and oversight of black operations and some top secret projects, diabolical elements become rogue or worse destroying the very country they are tasked with protecting turning it into a hypocracy rather than a democracy.

My goal is to awaken Americans to the continued horrific acts of military and CIA weapons testers in this country and the other branches of government’s inability to stop them and hold them accountable. All I ask from the reader is to listen to testimony and validate facts presented here and come to their own conclusion. Then fight to win back America from this silent overthrow. This has been my project for about two years, investigating government corruption, incompetence, and cover-up upon which I accidentally stumbled one day while looking at a reverse MRI scheme to inject electromagnetic signals into the brain for virtual reality applications.

I have interviewed over two hundred people and worked on the highest level of military projects for the U.S., NATO, and U.K. and have given videotaped testimony to senators and representatives on this topic resulting in lip service since they have no real power to enforce. Two high level FBI agents and a couple CIA agents have come forward to validate the existence of an MKULTRA-like project that continues to grab random people for mind control experimentation. Two of these have since become part of the program and endure daily psychotronic tortures. All the torture can be done using directed energy psychotronic weapons with the so called continental ballistic missile surveillance defense grids.

I apologize to the human race for any contribution to these 4th generation weapons that I may have worked on that are more horrific than the nuclear bomb and whose cover-up is more pervasive than the Manhattan Project. And because of the horrific acts of violence being committed on as many as two thousand Americans as far as my research has uncovered and many others in other countries, I understand the extreme risk to my own welfare that publishing this material will have. But freedom is so important to me that I know full heartedly that the human race must have an open discussion on these weapons to decide their own fate before the point of decision is gone, that I am willing to risk divulging so called national secrets.

All I offer you is the truth. All information presented in this book was received through legitimate channels such as the Freedom of Information Act, military documents, victim testimony, and turned agents. I still hold valid the oath I took to keep secret the details of the projects that I worked on under DoD budgets. The majority of the proceeds of this book will go towards helping the psychotronic experiment survivors and surviving families of those that have perished. When the government fails, business and the citizens must look out for each other.

“Remember. All I offer you is the truth.” - Morpheus, The Matrix

Download Link: The Matrix Deciphered by Dr Robert Duncan

Published November 8, 2010 - 194 pages

Soul Catcher

Robert Duncan also wrote Project: Soul Catcher: Secrets of Cyber and Cybernetic Warfare Revealed

Details the CIA's practices of interrogation and cybernetic mind control in their pursuit to weaponize neuropsychology, and covers the art of bio-communication war.

Released September 27, 2010

Notable Review Extracts:

THE MOST IMPORTANT BOOK For Our Generation!!!

This technology has the capacity to zap the hell out of people miles away and literally control their minds, their sleep patterns, broadcasting dreams, and remotely using MK Ultra techniques and electro-shock therapy on unconsenting private citizens.

Dr. Robert Duncan wrote this with a consortium of scientists who have collaborated to bring you information that is highly classified. [Yes, they are whistle-blowing this technology.] Why? Because the history of mankind and our very independence, freedom, and lives depend up on this disclosure!

Hard to imagine, but there are global and United States citizens that have fallen victim to a very nefarious "control-freak type" electronic remote harassment technology which can push people to take their own lives to end the torture that they are under. The electronic harassment can also be taken a step further to actually kill someone in a manner where it will look as though this were merely a "death by natural causes" (i.e. heart attack, aneurism, stroke, etc.).



There are growing numbers of people who are coming forward as Targeted Individuals (T.I.'s) who are reporting their stories all over the internet and youtube.com. This is one of THE MOST IMPORTANT topics-- if you are someone who believes in FREEDOM and your civil rights as a human to make your own decisions and to control your own destiny.

Cynthia A Hamil (2012)

I've been a victim of Head Hacking and remote mind control

Every Adult should read this book as soon as possible. This will kickstart the Reader's interest: the statement reported in Dr. Duncan's courageous book, that our American Department of Defense is "testing a scalable, artificial intelligence, psychotronic mind virus called Satan666."

I've been a victim of the gruesome, painful, psychologically and physically ruinous effects of the Head Hacking and remote mind control technologies Dr. Duncan describes in technical detail, which is nevertheless presented in language accessible to the average Reader.

These technologies exist and they are not subtle in their effects. These weapons systems and torture technologies were tested on ME, without my conscious will and consent. I cannot thank Dr. Duncan enough for standing up for the Truth and bringing this grotesque and horrific technology into the Court of Public Opinion.

HelloNeo555 (2012)

Damning website slams Dr Robert Duncan

A website called Stop007 presents a damning case against Dr Robert Duncan and his abusive attitude toward Targeted Individual Dr Horton. After a lifetime of working for cult organisations such as the Bush’s (Skull & Bones) CIA, perhaps the darkness later took its toll?

Dr Robert Duncan (Stop007)

Stop007 Introduction:

After Dr (Katherine) Horton’s appearance on the Richie Allen Show, the CIA/DARPA scientist Dr Robert Duncan confirmed publicly on his own initiative that Dr Horton is “in the program” by announcing this, as well as the fact that he would try to help her, on his Facebook page.

Although, this seemed like a helpful gesture at first, in the email exchange between Dr Horton and Dr Duncan that ensued he behaved abusively and concluded that her “mind is too average”:

Dr Duncan admitted that

“They will induce many deaths. You are at the heart of the program to break you down in every way financially, mentally, social supports, etc. But from an outsiders perspective, they only see you doing it to yourself.”

Master and Clone Slave

Torture victims

Link: Stop007.org

Targeted Individual General Amy Passantino

The Voice to God information provided by Dr Robert Duncan sheds further light on my earlier article based on Targeted Individual General Amy Passantino that would understandably sound ‘insane’ by many civilians who have never had a need or interest to read about the military cult programs:

In 2021 I was warned through an email from a Florida address that I would be human trafficked like Britney Spears. A month later they infiltrated my biology with nanotechnology, hacking into my DNA and hooking up a V2K (Voice to God technology) device to my ear. I would then become a Beta Lab Rat for Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg, Mattel and other foreign dignitaries to dehumanize me.

Why isn’t anybody talking about Skull ‘n Bones Bush?

In my view, the Bush crime cartel’s CIA racket has much to answer for and deserves nothing less than ‘defundment’.

When I initially became aware of Amy’s severely targeted existence via severely targeted former Epstein ‘model’ Heather Blessington on her Brainwashed 444 Telegram channel in April 2025, I breathed a sigh of relief when Amy publicly asked, ‘Why isn’t anybody talking about Bush?’

I have been asking the same question for the past four years.

Some circles allege that the US Congress still answers to Bush, who answers to his hidden cult master/s. No wonder this world keeps going around in circles where depriving, harming, experimenting on and genociding humanity appear to be the primary goals.

Until next time.

‘Forces of light on earth shall overcome the force of darkness. Complete spiritual enlightenment on earth will occur.’

Edgar Cayce (1877-1945)

