I discovered SRA (satanic ritual abuse) cult survivor, healer, truthteller and ‘Unbroken’ broadcaster Max Lowen through her August 2021 interview with Australian cult survivor and whistleblower, Rachel Vaughan. They became two of my most valuable teachers and I always recommend them to people who are new to the parallel cult world that has been in our midst for centuries but is now coming to light.

“(Cult) men envy women because women create life. This is a big issue my father had and also a big issue that Freemasonry has. We are more powerful because we create life. To make whole generations of women feel distressed over their physical body that creates life because we don’t emulate the male form, is disgusting.” Rachel Vaughan “They want to destroy the family unit because there is nothing stronger than a mother-child bond. They want to take away the power of a woman by creating babies in a lab. The transgender agenda doesn’t want humans to have a soul – but without a soul, a body is dead. The soul animates our body. When a baby is created through love, a soul enters.” Max Lowen

Max Lowen is an elite cult survivor who was initiated at birth, traumatised, tortured and sex trafficked from the Vatican and to Italian VIPs. Her journey of healing and recovery together with her specialised work with trauma survivors, illustrates the resilience of the human spirit and also serves as a guide to how we can all heal ourselves and come together to end the abuse of children and families forever.

“Not having a loving bond with either parent is something that still affects me today. I would say the other worst thing for me was watching children be sacrificed in the Vatican…watching all the VIP people in the room…they do these sacrifices to invite demonic entities to inhabit them and I was able to see and feel these entities also… To see evil itself was something that still haunts me to this day…” Max Lowen, 50 Voices of Ritual Abuse

Links and excerpts of Max and Rachel’s 50 Voices of Ritual Abuse testimonies are included at the end of these notes.

Shame as a Tool of Oppression

In 2025, the US administration is taking steps to stop these hideous cult crimes against children and families but the collateral damage is enormous. The whole world has to end these cult crimes.

Notes (2021)

Shame makes the world go round. It controls governments and very powerful people. They are often born into families like ours and shamed and compromised in certain ways to be controllable. It’s one of the most powerful emotional forces in human life. If you allow yourself to be controlled by that, you are under the control of other dark forces and energies that you don’t want to be a part of.

The cabal takes anything and everything and turns it around to further the pedophile satanic agenda.

The pedophile information exchange started in Australia and they tried to bring the age of consent to 4 years old and later changed it to 10. The Vatican’s age of consent is 12.

The satanic cabal have either coerced or bribed every country on earth to lower the age of consent. It went from 18, to 16, to 12. Then they put out studies saying pedophilia has declined.

When you have been traumatised at an early age, looking at it from an adult perspective makes you ask if you would judge yourself for what happened to you. The answer is no. Because you never wanted to participate in it.

Carrying shame keeps us down. The shame is theirs but given to us to carry. We don’t have to carry shame forever. It tears down your sense of who you are and your sense of worth. It has no social value. This is a collective thing being done to us – we are being shamed constantly as a control mechanism.

Shame makes you feel bad about who you are. Raised a Catholic, the first thing they drill into your head is that you are a sinner; you are born with shame. Shame is something engineered by the dark forces to control us and keep us down.

Children are shamed in school for not looking like other kids. Abuse creates shame. Perpetrators always tell the abused child they are to blame, that it’s their fault. It should really be the perpetrators’ shame.

The religious aspect is infuriating. How can you have a starting point that is so perfect and innocent, a precious soul, and immediately start loading it with rubbish? It takes away the right of a person to have a dialogue with their god – they always need an intermediary. The middlemen are the biggest problem we have.

The idealised woman’s figure that we are fed by the mainstream media is actually a masculine body with breasts. A lot of these models were male and had the Baphomet treatment – transgender treatment. This has been one of the biggest lies.

Girls in cages are used to breed babies so they can be harvested for their organs or ritually raped and killed. Entities who sell their souls are obsessed with sex because that’s the closest they will get to their god selves. Epstein needed sex two to three times a day.

They want an easy supply of children to rape and no problem with it. They have been grooming the population to accept pedophilia in a variety of ways over time.

The satanic cabal plan was to have full totalitarian control by now – the COVID hoax, the vaccines containing nanotech to connect with 5G, and digital currency. They were going to have an unelected one world government and reduce the world population by 90-95%.

They figure that they are at the end of their plan and if humans are under complete control, with families destroyed, and they engineer babies in a lab, procreation won’t be needed.

They are pushing pre-school and falsely saying that children need to start learning when they are 2. This means they are being more controlled by the state at an earlier age.

The satanic agenda has crept into the school systems. Luckily, parents are raising the alarm about this.

They want to destroy the family unit because there is nothing stronger than a mother-child bond. They want to take away the power of a woman by creating babies in a lab. When a baby is created through love, a soul enters.

The transgender agenda doesn’t want humans to have a soul. But without a soul, a body is dead. The soul animates our body. The satanic agenda is to keep us at a low level within ourselves. They have even distorted healthy sexuality within adults.

Most sociopaths and psychopaths are driven by the two lowest chakras i.e. base and sacral. They only have base experiences and never get to the point of having any experiences of enlightenment.

The FUN (fundamental) vax was developed to be given to religious fanatics in the Middle East. They found a part in the brain that connects to God and successfully created a vaccine that replaced that spiritual connection with a feeling of disgust instead. Everything spiritual has a component in our body that connects to that, and they found it. They also put this in the COVID injection.

When you disconnect from the soul, you take away the true nature and their power. The agenda for this vaccine is to create a human detached from their soul and God, which is easier to control. There is no more family, and babies are created in artificial wombs.

People today are being shamed for not taking the COVID injection or wearing a mask. Shame makes you want to keep things secret so the best thing to do is put it out there. In the light of day, it often evaporates. People feel shame about many different things. Don’t be silent. Just put it out there.

During therapy, Max thought she was going to die when she had to articulate what happened to her, but the shame became less and less and less. “Some survivors feel shame for not speaking out but there is no need for this whatsoever. If it is in your life purpose to speak out, you will do it. Do it when you are ready. Not everybody has to speak out.”

LINKS

Video: Max Lowen, Unbroken - Shame as a Tool of Oppression

Article: Oedipus Theory Is A Freudian Lie Spun By An Elitist Backlash - Freud unwittingly exposed what elite families did to their children and was forced to lie about the damage inflicted upon children by pedophilia.

Max Lowen’s 50 Voices of Ritual Abuse Testimony

Max Lowen’s 8-minute 50 Voices testimony was released on 23 August 2023. In my opinion, it is powerful enough to take down the entire luciferian/satanic cult hierarchy from the top down.

“To see evil itself was something that still haunts me to this day.” Max Lowen

Transcript Excerpts

Max Lowen: I was brought into this abuse right after birth and it was from the Italian side of my family. I had an uncle who ran a secret facility underground in the outskirts of Rome where they do torture and experiments…I was initiated right after birth. The trafficking occurred out of the Vatican and also among the VIPs in Italy.

The ritual abuse would be a variety of things…being put in a coffin when I was 2 years old and being left overnight in a church…rituals of gang rape…rituals of being impregnated and then taking the baby almost at term out of me to be used in rituals…elite parties, hunting parties where children are taken and then hunted…having to watch children being sacrificed in the sub levels of the Vatican, cut open when they were alive, watching them drink the children’s blood and eat their organs…

Not having a loving bond with either parent is something that still affects me today. I would say the other worst thing for me was watching children be sacrificed in the Vatican…watching all the VIP people in the room…they do these sacrifices to invite demonic entities to inhabit them and I was able to see and feel these entities also…

To see evil itself was something that still haunts me to this day…

Right now, as we’re talking, children are being put through these things and this has to stop. These people, these psychopaths, pedophiles, satanist elites, they have succeeded with secrecy and deception, so when we begin to give testimony and tell our stories and tell the truth of actually what is being done to children, then we have a hope of ending this forever.

Everything they have done to us, they have done to the whole of society. So, for example, they have done global satanic rituals like 9/11 and COVID, and so we all have to understand they ways we are being managed and traumatised and disassociated and mind controlled so that we can heal ourselves. We can come together and we can say no and we can…create a way forward that is good for all life.

Rachel Vaughan 50 Voices Testimony

Transcript Excerpts

Rachel Vaughan: So basically, through my own memories, which took years to bring up, they started around about the age of 27 onwards. I had a near-rape situation at 27, which brought up some memories, and I tried my very best to ignore them and pretend they didn’t exist, but they kept leaking through. And by the time I was around 30, 33, the memories were coming up consistently and I couldn’t ignore them anymore.

I spoke to an amazing woman called Freda Briggs, who was a child protection advocate in my country of Australia. She helped me to a degree, but a lot of that was just basically self-discovery. I wrote a lot of things down and I started making statutory declarations to police in 2006 when I was 33. And it just sort of led on from there.

My memories came up sequentially in order of horror. So the worst ones came up last. And they tended to be the ones that were the most shame-driven. Particularly the MK-Ultra ones were the ones that I found most difficult to deal with. So I was born into a cult family. My father is Freemason, Satanist, Rosicrucian, and he was also an ASIO operative. ASIO, in my country of Australia, is the equivalent of the MI6 or CIA, so they’re intelligence operatives.

He had an old brick kiln turned telecommunications bunker under the shed of our property where I grew up. And he had Morse code and other equipment down there where he would communicate with people. They led to tunnels. Those tunnels led to other bunkers in the area and other underground kilns that had been turned into cold stores and then turned into World War II bunkers in a mandate in 1938. And so I was abused and trafficked through those tunnels to those places as well. So I basically just was born into it. There was no escape.

What are the typical experiences you have had as a victim?

Most of it was sexual abuse by my father and his friends. Some of it was filmed, so he was procuring child rape material. Some of it was worse. So the children were being murdered and he was filming that. Some of the abuse included rituals. There were rituals in forest areas, which I assume was a national park. There were underground in tunnels and in various areas too. Not just the tunnels that led from my home, but further afield in people’s basements. Even in my backyard where I grew up, happened there as well. Very varied.

So, sadly, there was actually some cannibalism involved. Some of the ritual abuse, the sacrificial children, were actually eaten, which is just horrific and very difficult for a lot of people to understand, but this is actually quite common.

And one particular ritual, a baby was murdered and then eaten. And there were probably about 50 adults there, probably around nine of us children. And people find that very difficult to understand — how is that possible? There would have to be some major conspiracy cover-up for all of those adults to keep this quiet. Well, it’s a bonding ritual for them all. They all have information on each other. They have this compromising material.

And some of the people that my father was involved with, there’s a woman called Debbie Marshall, who wrote a book recently called The Banquet about The Family Murders in my state. Now, The Family Murders were a series of murders of young boys and young men, whose remains were left out to be found, and they were mutilated in many occasions. One person has been incarcerated for that. It’s well known, the names of the people who are involved. Very high-up businessmen, judges, powerful doctors. They’ve never been brought to justice. So my story of 50 adults being present is really no big deal.

Debbie Marshall also mentioned in her book The Banquet that my father worked for the Channel Nine studio. He was procuring child rape material. I don’t remember that he actually worked there, but I was abused there. So the abuse was all over the place. So we’re talking many different kinds of child sacrifice, rapes, dismemberment of children afterwards, and cannibalism. Doesn’t get much worse than that.

🔥 BREAK FREE FROM THE MATRIX 🔥

Starting Friday, March 28, 2025, Max Lowen will be hosting 2-hour seminars on the Rising of Consciousness:

Join Consciousness Rising Seminars and discover how mind control shapes our world—and how YOU can break free.

🧠 Deprogram Yourself – Learn how hidden forces manipulate your thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors.

💥 Reclaim Your Power – Understand trauma-based control, the system’s secrets, and how to heal.

🌎 Create a New Reality – Step into your full potential and help transform our world for the better.

💡 The truth WILL set you free. Are you ready?

📍 Sign up now! https://unbroken.global/consciousness-rising-seminars/

Rachel Vaughan Sixth Science Psychic Development Course

Rachel Vaughan runs Psychic Development courses throughout the year. Her next course commences on April 5, 2025. All course information is available at Rachel’s website where you can also enrol: www.6thscience.com

This course is aimed at both the initiated and the uninitiated and teaches concepts that are unlikely to have been taught in other courses. As a survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse & MK Ultra programming from an early age, I have gained extensive knowledge of the multiverse throughout my life. Rachel Vaughan

The course teaches:

How to identify the markers indicating ley lines & portals; How to see ley lines and portals, including the scientific literature supporting the fact that humans have cryptochromes in the retina which allow us perceive magneto-frequencies; as well as the difference between dichromatic, trichromatic & tetra-chromatic vision; and an explanation of why those with full or central heterochromia see a wider range of the electro-magnetic spectrum than others; How to identify and see otherworldly entities; How to protect oneself from negative energies; How to read the aura; What aura colours mean in relation to psychic abilities & best vocations; How to find one’s soul purpose; How crop circles are made; How to manifest ethically.

Australian and USA April Course Dates

The April course takes place on the first four Saturdays of the month: 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th of April at 10am Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time (AEDT.) Sessions 2, 3 & 4 at 10am Australian Eastern Time (AET)

FOR THOSE IN THE US the course runs on the first four Fridays of the month. Session 1 on Friday 4th of April at 4pm PT; 6pm CT & 7pm ET. NB the time will be 1 hour later - 5pm PT; 7pm CT and 8pm ET for sessions 2,3, & 4 on the 11th, 18th, & 25th of April (in line with the ending of Daylight Savings Time in Aust on 6th April.)

Cost & Session Details

The four week course costs AU$360 dollars and includes a total of 7+ teaching hours: session 1 lasts 2.5 hours, whilst the 3 subsequent sessions each run for 1.5 hours.

The course includes a private Telegram group that continues after the course - a good way to meet like-minded individuals.

All course information is available at Rachel’s website where you can also enrol: www.6thscience.com

Connect with Rachel on Telegram: https://t.me/RachelVaughan

Until next time.

