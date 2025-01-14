Honouring Max Spiers (1976 - 2016)

Vanessa Bates, mother of Max Spiers (Image: Daily Mail)

Enlightened British educator, speaker, and researcher Max Spiers died in Poland on July 16, 2016, under suspicious circumstances. Described as a conspiracy theorist for his intelligent research and telling the truth, Max was among the first to expose global military pedophile rings and was allegedly closing in on details about UFOs earlier that year.

This article is a small compilation of information about Max Spiers which is as relevant today as it was in 2016. If not more. Now I understand why there were so few males on the frontline when the COVID ambush struck without warning in 2019/2020.

We need our boys to boys and men to be men again and I lend my full support to do whatever it takes to reverse the covert, global takedown of the 'Alpha Male'. It is never too late to turn a hidden, cowardly, death cult tide.

(Jan 11, 2025)

Exposing the global war on masculinity

This video features Max addressing a Polish audience. He succinctly explains the covert war on masculinity and families in less than 3 minutes.

Video Link: Exposing the Globalist War on Masculinity - Max Spiers

Transcript

Max Spiers: If you want to take over a planet, the first thing you have to do is take out the Alpha males – the strong males – from the planet. Because the strong Alpha males protect the Divine Feminine. There has been a concerted effort to emasculate the strong men on the planet. A prime example would be the athlete Bruce Jenner – they wanted to in your face show you how they could take an Olympic athlete and turn him into a woman so that they could show you look how powerful we are. And you can see through television and films how they are feminising men more and more and more…and the female playing the dominant role more and more and more. This is not to empower the female in any way. This is a trick to make it look like it is empowering women when in fact it is taking away the protection of the female. The feminism movement that happened in the 60s was to destroy the family unit from the inside out. I’m not saying that women shouldn’t be independent – I’m saying there is an agenda behind what is going on. The planet itself is female and the divine females are a reflection of the planet and if they are not protected by the Alpha males, the war is over and they win. There’s multiple chemicals being placed in water, in food, in deodorants – especially deodorants because this is a gland here and when you spray the deodorant it is absorbed directly into the glands, which is to effeminise males.

(Gloria Steinem emerged as a prominent figure in the feminist movement during the 1960s and early 1970s. Image source: Goz Goz video post about the death cult’s grotesquely lucrative full term abortion and organ harvesting racket.)

November 2, 2024 - Journey to Truth Podcast

Miles Johnston | Investigating Max Spiers & James Casbolt | Origin Of Super Soldier Program

Click this link to listen to the podcast

Key Points

The Basis Project host Miles Johnston was notified by text about Max Spiers’ death after finishing his presentation at a conference hosted by Kerry Cassidy. Then he received a second text saying that Max was dead because two of the key people who were involved with him… a couple of ladies, one from Switzerland, one from Warsaw, and she was actually fronting for Stuart Swerdlow (Montauk author), which is why Stuart Swerdlow was in Warsaw.

They were dealing with this German publisher lady, who was going to publish a lot of the stuff off The Basis Project.

Max died at approximately four o'clock. Now, the point about this is that he died the second time, and that's a whole different ball game.

Then Miles Johnston got a message from this other lady where they were going to try and revive him…

Miles had been selling books by John Irwin, one of the first publicly known, what we would call, and it's completely wrong, super soldiers and needed to get a new supply of books. Strangely, at this time, whoever runs Stuart Swerdlow’s website, put a message out saying there is a British researcher who has got the naive or other aspirations of trying to revive Max, which meant that Stuart knew that Max was dead and they were trying to revive him.

Miles got back at about ten o'clock that night, and Max was definitely dead. Whatever they tried to do to revive him, didn’t work but the fact that they were trying to revive him and had a potential means of doing so, is another subject to talk about - operating warfare beyond death, that kind of thing. That's what happened with John Irwin way back in 1957.

Miles received a letter from somebody in Brazil to contact Max's mother about a similar Brazilian Max Speirs, who was obviously probably bumped off. That happened in the last couple of days (late October 2024). None of this stuff happens by coincidence, and that's one of the things you've got to watch.

Miles had a discussion with a Polish lady who was one of the group trying to bring Max back, and she then explained what happened… what she was personally involved with, going to retrieve him.

Max was allegedly involved in a program, Project Oak Tree, which was essentially a breeding program with surrogate mothers. But these children were being born underground in a military base and into a super soldier type of program.

They wanted to bring Max one step beyond and in his final interviews where he's gargling, and again, why did they not film that? Essentially, they let him die. They wanted him to die. And when you listen to that final interview, he said, I was gone - he died. So they brought him back, which is why the only video of him after that is bouncing on the trampoline.

When you've died for any period of time, the body starts to sort of necrofy, and this is a problem with alien abduction. It's also a problem with people using the portals, the jump seats… or the jump rooms, is that it's not done properly.

When you come back into the body, the body's got cold, and that's why we're called wet wear. When you jump, and when you’re put back in, it feels as if you're going into a wet bag, and it can be quite cold.

And if they want to be really nasty to you, they'll put you back into your body, which is pretty well passed to sell-by date, but you're stuck in it.

So that was a whole purpose of what they wanted to do with Max, and they got that. They got him past death and they essentially got him back into his body by showing him on the trampoline bouncing. That's the way you get your body shaken up gently, so everything works again.

And that's when they had the package ready for sale. That video of him bouncing around a bit drowsy… that was them saying the package is ready for delivery.

So whoever was watching that and wanted to get Max, he was ready. Then he died on them again and further details come out about what they did. A certain individual traced Max, and found that he'd gone to a large group of Knights Templars, and joined them. The particular individuals concerned asked for permission, to have Max back.

So Max came back and saw the physicality of what was going on and he could see what was that involved, and said no thanks. And that's when he died. You know, 007- you only live twice. That was the whole point of that.

Max Spiers and James Casbolt are effectively scrubbed from YouTube for the most part unless you know that they're there, but they're not going to show up in the algorithm. If you search Max Spiers, you get a lot of the propaganda stuff for like nonsense before you'll get a real Max Spiers video. They certainly did a number on Miles Johnston’s mix and most of his videos were scrubbed.

The Bases Project Interviews

Bases 59 Part 1 Max Spiers Solo

The late Natasha Arthurs interviewed Max Spiers in what was his final couple of days, for interview, at Miles Johnston's Bases studio.

A huge row occurred between Max and Miles offsetting the three days set aside to do these important interviews. Miles did conduct a couple of interviews, called Max Spiers Solo, as he had broken with his long term girlfriend Sarah before this series of events.

Max was to give a series of interviews in Poland, which were ultimately used to program him to be dispatched, by June 2016.

Natasha herself, an abductee, experiencer, and experience beyond the body into wider space, (which is why she had an illness and was to pass away about a year after Max was killed in Poland a few weeks after this interview) was off camera, conducted by Kathy Thomas for her channel, OYA100.

These are important interviews. Do download and reupload as you feel.

Video Link (44 mins) - Part 1 Max Spiers Solo

Video Link (1 hr) - Part 2 Max Spiers Unplugged

Notable Comments :

The BBC did a Hatchet job

The BBC did a story on this guy. 3 parts. Stories…he was a drug user. I had to listen for myself. There is no way this man is on drugs… Look at the man’s skin, look at the rings under his eyes. None! Look at his teeth... none missing. The BBC did a Hatchet job… this man is not a Heroin addict.

Everything Max Spiers spoke on is completely out in the open now

Thank you so much for hosting videos of Max. He was truly a gift to us while he was here. So many things he touched on are now coming up with full force; child sex rings, the complete inversion and debasing of everything we know (I.e. the trans movement), the destruction of children and innocence of the heart (trans children targeting and manipulation), etc etc. No wonder he was targeted. Everything he spoke on is completely out in the open now.

April 13 2023

Bases Project Host Miles Johnston interviews Max Spiers’ former companion Sarah Adams

This is the first time in 7 years, since Max’s assassination in Poland in 2016, that Sarah has gone solo for the Bases Project. Sarah last appeared at BASES2016, a conference where Max Spiers was meant to speak.

Video Link - Sarah Adams in 2023 Enlightenment - Pt 1

Max Spiers comments about the Michael Prince/James Casbolt Shooting 2013

The Bases Project Video Link (12 mins) - Michael Prince James Casbolt Shooting

Max Spiers: I have been speaking to him quite a bit in the past 12 hours. He said the bullet was shot at him and was implying that it came off of his head and hit the driver’s side car window. All the pictures I have are of him, the broken window, the NSA car – you can see it. And I have video footage of an ambulance arriving and some photographs of him when he was in the hospital.

Casbolt’s jail time

July 2015, Casbolt was sentenced to 12 years in jail after attempting to blackmail his ex-wife Haley Meijer and harassing former British champion surfer Tassy Swallow and hair stylist Simone Everett. The sentencing judge Christopher Harvey Clark said Casbolt was a "dangerous man" who used modern forms of communication in a "sinister and destructive way".

The Bases Project - Censored

James Casbolt Death Threat in Jail - July 22, 2017

James sent me a letter he wanted to be made public. It involves a threat to kill him. This is in the light of an online remark involving a former contributor to Bases, sheds light on a possible plot to kill off Casbolt before his release due in 2019, in around 18 months.

The letter is read in entirety and sections shown on screen. The name of the individual who SEEMS to have back door access to a possible plot on Casbolt, and the one involving Max Spiers and the three attempts on Miles is edited out.

(Runtime: 3 mins 24)

Notable Comments re Casbolt death threat:

‘I heard he did get released in 2019 and was living in Plymouth, but was banned from using the internet for a couple of years as part of his early release conditions. Whether the is true or not I don't know it's just what I have read online. I came to this comment section to see if there's been any news of him.’

‘The "James" you knew is not the same as the James that was in the UK, prior to his couple year disappearance. Not in energy, not in spirit, not in beliefs. And likely, not even body...’

‘Not the same guy anymore, he’s been probably “substituted”’

‘MK’ Party for Cornwall Honorary President proposed James Casbolt as a candidate for Penzance by-election

August 2024, Mebyon Kernow - The Party for Cornwall (referred to as ‘MK’ in most media articles) withdrew support for Penzance Town Council by-election candidate James Casbolt after discovering information about his criminal past he had not shared when selected.

Cobalt was nominated by Colin Lawry who was selected as the Party for Cornwall new Honorary President in 2024. Colin has been a member of the Party for Cornwall for over 45 years and holds the record of being the party’s most successful election candidate.

(Image: Penzance Council Website)

Is Casbolt dead or alive?

The photo below is of Casbolt before his imprisonment in 2015 and it was used in various reports when he was forced to withdraw from the council by-election. Other articles featured old photographs as well and no comment from James.

I have been unable to locate any photographs or interviews about his reported political aspirations or association with the ‘MK’ party.

Note the hand signal in the below photograph. Most people interpret it to mean ‘OK’ but in occult terms, it also represents 666, Lucifer, The Beast, the Sun God, Vesica Piscis.

Fox Blog: Secret Hand Signals 2 - The 666 Hand Sign

Time to cancel child ‘super soldier’ programs

James Casbolt – Beyond the Dial Podcast excerpt (2007)

Transcript Notes

‘A continuation of the Nazi Super Ace genetics project would genetically modify animals and take the modified animal DNA and inject it into the super soldiers.

My vision has been altered and I can tune my eyes in like a digital camera. I can actually see radio waves. I was given the primary drug scopolamine which is a mind control drug. The computer decodes the brain waves from the cranial implant and decodes it into a visual picture so they can see what you are seeing on the screen.

My experience of psyche assassinations was that we could affect the chakra system of the person. We were codenamed Platinum Blues.’

James Casbolt

Devil’s Breath/Scopolamine/Duboisia The handlers of the UNi-party of the Canberra swamp have used and abused children. As a weapon to bring down our country. Again this is happening worldwide. For a ruling class agenda. As they will only be happy when they own everything. They use blackmail as a device to force our political class to implement UN policy into Australian law. For UN global governance. To accomplish their agenda, they have used child abuse, extortion, intimidation, and a Devil's Breath blackmail drug. Devil's Breath is grown in Australia. It was used by Nazi war criminals during World War II. After the war, a Nazi war criminal sentenced to life in prison was let out early to establish the Australian Devil's Breath crop specifically. This is a National security issue. People in positions of power have been blackmailed using children. How else can you explain how they can sell out their own country in such a way? This treason has been revealed through the revelations on the use of Devil’s Breath/Scopolamine/Duboisia. Australia is a major supplier and user of it. Insiders told us: If you control this drug, you control child trafficking and blackmail operations. It's easy to see why that's so. Criminal Investigators and victims call it chemical hypnosis.

Beyond Top Secret Texan Podcasts

James Casbolt Project Ibis Testimony

Readings of James Casbolt’s testimony of surviving the Project Ibis SSP Dark Fleet child super soldier programs

Link - Part 1 (1hr 54): https://www.boomplay.com/episode/1072178

Link - Part 2 (1hr 34): https://www.boomplay.com/episode/1072179

Link - Part 3 (2hr 13): https://www.boomplay.com/episode/1072180

James Casbolt Project Ibis BASES interview Circa 2011 rare presentation

Link (4 hr 19 mins) – Interview starts at 23:12 https://www.boomplay.com/episode/621676

Why we all need to know about Project Ibis

What happens when a violated MILAB abductee and military program victim wakes up?

Nathan Ciszek - military program cult survivor and disclosure activist:

Project Ibis is a joint ET program that abducts psychic children. It was allegedly run by ETs before the US military became involved to preserve the continuity of the program.

The primary purpose of this joint ET-military effort is to preserve the continuity of a world government from a perceived ET threat and intercept people who have come in to help but are perceived as ‘troublemakers.’ (According to Nathan, the races that are considered a threat, are positive - maybe someone can alert the Ibis head honchos to investigate.)

Psychic starseeds that you see on You Tube channels and communicating with the Galactic Federation, are also part of Project Ibis. It’s a global psychic psyop.

The Ibis umbrella program overlaps many other programs and is responsible for the new age belief system, some modern occult belief systems and the Joy of Satan cult. The new age movement is a deceptive form of social engineering; a system of control. A carefully woven web of lies designed to convince you that people are deceived for a valid cause.

They box you into a belief system. If they can lock you into something and keep you subdued, you won’t be much of a problem to them. Especially if they give you something off the wall so nobody will take you seriously. So, you get marginalised in the community. It’s partly why nobody would talk to me for quite a while from 2008, when I first started talking because I was waking up.

Article Link: What happens when a violated MILAB abductee and military program victim wakes up?

Haujean Contactee Nathan Ciszek in conversation with Max Spiers’ mother Vanessa Bates, and Typical Skeptic host Robert Kalil

‘In this episode, I join Robert Kalil on the Typical Skeptic Podcast and the loving mother of the late Max Spiers for a candid heart felt discussion about her son Max and his life. Thank you Vanessa and Max, wherever you may be. You helped wake up the world and we haven't forgotten you.’

September 7, 2023 Runtime: 53 mins

Porozmawiajmy TV - Max Spiers’ last interview

Host: Alex Berdowicz July 24, 2016

Max Spiers died on July 16, 2016. The reasons for his departure are still unknown. Four days earlier, on July 12, at Max's request, we recorded with him the third, last interview, after which he planned only to attend a conference in London in August, and then deal only with positive topics such as health, development, etc.

This recording was very difficult because as soon as Max moved „uncomfortable topics ”, immediately something made him sleepy and his throat was anesthetized.

After half an hour of recording, we stopped and asked him to jump on the trampoline (which was also recorded) and take a cold shower. Once it felt refreshed, we started recording from the beginning. Unfortunately, after a few minutes something began to take over his consciousness and put him to sleep.

Despite this difficult situation, we all felt that we had to finish this recording, since something wanted to prevent it, we could not let it go.

Interview Link (1 hr 16): The Last Interview with Max Spiers

Previous interviews with Max:

1. Milab, Anunnaki, Voodoo and time loop – Max Spiers

2. Fourth Reich, Dulce and lunar soul capture machine – Max Spiers

BBC: Fractured - The Death of Max Spiers - Four part series

February 25, 2017

Fractured - Part 1

British conspiracy theorist Max Spiers died in Poland in July 2016.

He believed he had superhuman abilities and that his mind had been altered as a child.

India Rakusen investigates how he died.

Video Link Part 1 (10 mins 26)

Boomplay Podcast (1 hour 22 mins): The Death of Max Spiers

In July 2016 Max Spiers sent his mother a series of bizarre texts about how he was terrified for his life. Days later Max was found dead, after having vomited up 2 litres of black liquid. Things only became stranger when people realised that Max was meant to speak at a conference the following day about a high power pedophile ring he’d been investigating.

Death of Max Spiers

via Wiki Fandom

The Death of Max Spiers is questioned as foul-play. Spiers was a conspiracy theorist who was allegedly closing in on details about UFOs earlier in the year[1] when he was suddenly found dead on the sofa at a friend's house in Warsaw, Poland.[2] A message from Spiers's phone stating, "your boy's in trouble. If anything happens to me, investigate" was sent to his mother before he died. Spiers vomited black fluid prior to his death.[3]

The body of Max Spiers was handed over to British authorities, before the Polish police could acquire the body for autopsy.[4] (How convenient?) On 30 August 2016 an investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding Spiers' death. The investigation by Polish authorities is looking into the involuntary manslaughter of Spiers.[5][6]

The black fluid being vomited at death is from… heroin.[7] Over two years after the incident, the official cause of death was released on 7 January 2019 as from… drugs and pneumonia.[8][9] (Plenty of time to figure out what to say, and what to link it to.) Supposedly… Spiers became an opioid addict after an accident in the United States that left him with a crack to his pelvis.[7]

Spiers believed in a variety of paranormal events, such as having been altered as a child to become a supersoldier (a term he disliked).[10] The quest for the Super Soldier formula has been sought after by Big governments since World War II; from occultist quests by the Nazis, to the Soviet’s Humanzee Program, to the United State’s Project MKUltra.

Until next time.

