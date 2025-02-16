Jillionaire

Sally
Feb 17

Why are more people not writing, shouting, getting energetic about SRA? This is the topic that not many have the strength to listen to- when I bring it up, I notice the room "clears". Until the human race start to really open up all of their senses, and wake up to the power of their own consciousness, the next generation of children will continue to be sold down the river- so to speak. I believe that Rachel and her siblings recollection of events of the Beaumont children is true. The satanic puppets in power will do everything they can to stop that sink hole being dug up, as there is a multitude of evil they have covered up within it. I wrote my own substack about a survivor of SRA, it really hit home for me what this young woman said. I will share it:

https://elementals.substack.com/p/a-testimony-from-a-brave-courageous

Jannette
Feb 23

In the Freemason club. Is Hayes a Freemason? Is Pangella a Freemason? They always have the concept and action of a 'Scapegoat'. Frederick Henry 'Harry' Phipps is obviously their choice, in this matter as 'their' scapegoat. There were large paedophile rings in South Australia, operating in the 1960's. I am victim and witness to these vile activities. All my reports to SAPOL have not been acted on, my career destroyed, death threats etc. My maternal side goes back to 1849 in South Australia including Master Masons who actually built a lot of buildings but also became leaders in Freemasonry. My real father, only revealed to me in 2021, by my mother on her deathbed, was Milton Bruce Harris. My mother also said to me in her revelations "she thought they were going to kill me". I believe she was present at some of my abuse, as young as 3 or younger in 1962/3. My adopted father Neville Mackenzie Stevens was sadistic and he took me to wealthy people and big houses to be abused. I have reason to believe he was paid. He also did this to my half brother Kenneth James Lay RIP, in the 1950's, he met my mother in Adelaide in 1955.

