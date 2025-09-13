Adelaide is the best. I live here and I’m not murdered!

Award winning Australian investigative journalist and prolific true crime author Debi Marshall deserves a bravery award for writing a comprehensive book about South Australia’s decades old family cult murders and persistent paedophile plague, and dodging her own ‘mysterious and unexpected’ death in the process. Does this qualify Debi Marshall as a divine miracle? I believe it does.

Debi’s book Banquet: The Untold Story of Adelaide’s Family Murders was published by Vintage, part of Penguin Random House, in 2021.

"I rub my eyes, and stop reading. So many paedophiles. So many, in such a small place like Adelaide. Where does it end?" Debi Marshall - Banquet The Banquet

Rachel Vaughan’s response to Debi Marshall’s investigations and book

When news began to circulate about Debi Marshall’s investigations into South Australia’s long buried ‘family’ murders, supporters in a chat group facilitated by cult survivor and whistleblower Rachel Vaughan’s asked if Debi had contacted her for an interview, or if she was going to contact Debi. The answer was no. And no.

It was disappointing that Debi didn’t contact Rachel for an off the record conversation, if necessary, as it would have opened her eyes to an even deeper paedophile wombat hole that managed to remain conveniently hidden for decades. Largely thanks to the cult establishment’s obedient, silent and dismissive government and mass media cover-up machine.

(Apart from SA MP Rebekha Sharkie who, together with Rachel, forced their stubborn, callous hand into greenlighting an investigation into the insidious child sex crimes of Allen Maxwell McIntyre. He conveniently died soon after this historic event and the investigation was conveniently closed. If we have to replace the SA parliament, Sharkie and her ilk can stay.)

Serial killer paedophile ‘Max’ McIntyre worked at Channel 9 Adelaide?

On November 19, 2024, Rachel published her response to the arrest of radio jock Alan Jones for a raft of historical child sex charges. Part of it referenced Debi’s surprise revelation in Banquet about Rachel’s father working at Channel 9. Rachel wasn’t aware that he worked at Channel 9, only that he filmed child pornography and snuff films there in the 70s and possibly the 80s. Blackmail material.

Here is the aforementioned response excerpt:

Allen ‘Max’ McIntyre’s name was mentioned in a chapter that partly dealt with a list of dead paedophiles who died before charges could be brought against them. Here is the paragraph that Rachel referred to.

Post ‘Banquet’ confirmation by SA Police detective that Andrew McIntyre’s evidence is 100% accurate and correct

Since the 2021 publication of Banquet, there is now more awareness of Andrew McIntyre’s testimony which includes a quiet conversation he had in 2024 with a SA Police detective who supported him through the harrowing experience of having to recall sexual childhood violations perpetrated by serial paedophile Anthony Munro.

The detective stated that SAPOL accepts Andrew’s testimony about Allan Maxwell McIntyre and Anthony Munro as 100% correct and accurate. And the only thing stopping SAPOL from forensically investigating the Stansbury sinkhole for the remains of the Beaumont children and other wards of the state that are also alleged to be buried there, is a clause in the Mullighan Inquiry suppression order.

I recently published transcripts from Andrew’s Facebook videos:

Adelaide establishment's cover-up of the century: Beaumont children & Louise Bell murders

Tony Munro rang up the police and told them everything, and that's why the police turned up at Macklin Street, diverting traffic while Max worked on the children in the boot. Andrew McIntyre

Adelaide's establishment cover-up of the century - more revelations from Andrew McIntyre

I asked The Advertiser, "Why didn't you actually put down the facts, the statements that I made?" "Oh, we can't print evidence." Andrew McIntyre

Humphrey B Bear didn’t rate a mention in Banquet but he will no doubt be referred to in future books by Rachel, Andrew and Ruth. For now, you can read Rachel’s disturbing revelations here and also on her Telegram channel.

Rachel Vaughan on Humphrey B Bear and justice for ALL victims of 'the family'

Both Clare & her daughter Poppy supposedly died from hanging. I do not for one moment believe either of them would have hung themselves. Rachel Vaughan

Global media establishment shackles severely impact mainstream information flow

To be be fair to Debi, her investigations into the hideous depths of Adelaide’s pedophile plague, which also encouraged previously silenced individuals to courageously share their knowledge with her, were probably more than enough trauma for any ‘blowtorch’ journalist to cope with. She was also backed by corporate players Foxtel and Penguin-Random House publishers that wouldn’t have been able to air or print the testimonies of Rachel Vaughan, Andrew McIntyre and Ruth Collins even if they wanted to.

From what I have been learning about the McIntyre side of things since discovering Rachel Vaughan in a shattering 2020 interview with Max Igan, there is enough information for a compelling new documentary series and book that will blow the lid of Adelaide’s cult establishment in one fell swoop. And bury the lot of them.

All in good time.

Truth and Restorative Justice Commission

One thing we can all agree on is that South Australia will never heal from its cult infested past (and present) without a comprehensive inquiry or royal commission. Since reading Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Reverend Mpho Tutu’s Book of Forgiving, I would like to see the creation of an international Truth and Restorative Justice Commission.

After all, the paedophile cult plague doesn’t stop with Adelaide. It is a global infestation. And no child is safe.

October 5, 2024 - Rachel Vaughan Telegram post

80s Adelaide frenzied family murder news headlines

… ‘they used Mr B to get what they wanted, and they sent Von Einem down alone.’ - ‘John’

Anyone who lived through 80s Adelaide would remember the frenzied news headlines about the ‘family’ murders which peaked in 1989. A chamber of horrors show of the foulest and scariest kind. In 1990, however, everything shut down and the cult establishment played its ‘nothing to see here’ game.

In hindsight, the heavyweight corporate propaganda sanitisers moved in and it was all downhill from there for the once vibrant and profitable Australian media industry that put people before politics. Unlike today’s infantile media scene.

To further understand how lost our media industry has become, check out Shane Dowling’s Kangaroo Court September 12 article How Anthony Albanese’s office secretly co-authors media stories for Nine, Seven, Ten and News Corp etc. It includes a Media Watch clip about terrible twins Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton’s ‘soviet Australia’ styled behaviour with journalists, many of whom are disappointingly timid and submissive.

These misled political animals and their cohorts appear to be precariously trapped in the dreary 1940s and may never be saved from themselves if they continue to serve their conveniently hidden, cult-infected masters who call the shots. When you start learning about how the world works (or doesn’t), it’s rather fascinating, but now is not the time to go into that wombat hole.

Is SAPOL Major Crime really a major crime scene?

To give you an example of the ‘chasmic’ differences between the mass media’s suppressed coverage of the South Australian family murders compared to Debi Marshall’s book Banquet – The Untold Story of the Family Murders, the following excerpt demonstrates my point perfectly.

‘What are they hiding, John?’ ‘The truth, Debi. The truth.’

In Chapter 31, you meet ‘John’ who ‘orbited the Family’ when his mother left him to his own devices at just 14:

Writes Debi: He hasn’t talked about this for three decades, he asserts; he grew tired of trying to tell police what he knew and nothing being done about it. So many blokes he knew were the same, just drained from nothing happening. So he gave up. But he remembers…

Magistrate Richard Brown was one of John’s twisted perpetrators who knew some of the Family murderers:

John has visibly tensed. ‘Look, I saw Brown at a party where the guy who owns . . .’ He names him and his business, and I advise him I can’t run this name as it is suppressed. ‘Suppressed!’ He scoffs. ‘What a joke. What a fucking disgraceful joke.’ ‘Yes, I agree. ‘We can only call him the businessman.’ ‘Von Einem was a friend of . . .’ He names him, too, and I give the same advice. ‘I can’t run that name, either. We need to call him Mr B.’ John returns to the businessman. ‘He was one of the worst, sick, twisted fucks. And they say Von Einem was the only person that did it. But you shouldn’t believe that; don’t believe it for a second. The police had been given evidence and documentation that shows he wasn’t the only person involved.’

John broke into a safe at the businessman’s premises because he was told that the safe contained papers that implicated Mr B in the Kelvin murder and that he was trying to blackmail Mr B:

‘What happened to the documentation?’ I ask. ‘We held onto it for about a month. We got rid of the safe in the Adelaide Hills and then I sent the documentation to the officer in charge of the Family murders.’ John vaguely recalls his name, though it doesn’t ring a bell with me. It isn’t Kipling. ‘I put it in a large envelope at a suburban post office. I remember it cost me a bit to send it, ’cause there was a lot of stuff in it.’ ‘What did you want him to do with it?’ ‘I wanted him to read it and to know that Von Einem wasn’t the only person involved.’ He shakes his head in disgust. ‘Look, the cops know what I gave them. They know, and instead they used Mr B to get what they wanted, and they sent Von Einem down alone. People might think I’m delusional, but I’m not. I know what I did, I know what I saw, I know what I did with it and I know what happened to it. Nothing.’ ‘What did the police do with it?’ ‘I don’t know. I wouldn’t have a clue.’ ‘Did you put your return name and address on it?’ ‘Nope. Didn’t do anything like that. But I did keep a fob chain with an emerald in it. There was a whole pile of fob watches in that safe.’ He describes the antique emerald. ‘I put it on a chain around my neck and I wore it in front of the businessman. He knew. He threatened me about it quite a few times, told me I was done for. The whole idea of that safe break was to get the papers.’ ‘So you say that the businessman was a friend of Von Einem, and he knew Mr B?’ ‘Yes, and Don Storen.’ ‘And Richard Brown?’ ‘Yep.’ ‘What are they hiding, John?’ ‘The truth, Debi. The truth.’

I have only one thing to say about Bevan Spencer von Einem. He needs to write down or voice record everything he knows about the family cult before his life ends on this earth, and to please send a copy to Debi Marshall, me and Rachel Vaughan.

I haven’t finished reading Debi’s book because I am still working my way through a few difficult memories from 88/89 Adelaide involving extreme character assassination, attempted imprisonment based on fabricated charges and bullets. Too much dark reading and remembering at once can be hazardous to one’s health and centredness but I commend Debi for persevering and finishing her book.

I wasn’t aware of Debi’s journalistic prominence and history until she began her investigations for her book and when I learned that she had the fortitude to launch her own investigation into the heinous murder of the man she loved when the system let her down, I immediately knew that she was the right woman for the ‘family’ murders job.

I also enjoyed reading some of the Goodreads reviews about Banquet, which scored an average rating of 4.2 (out of 5) from 174 ratings and 38 reviews. Congratulations Debi.

I didn’t see any reviews like this one about The Satin Man Uncovering the Mystery of the Missing Beaumont Children by Alan Whiticker with Stuart Mullins (May 2013). Ouch!

Selected Goodreads Reviews of Banquet: The Untold Stories of Adelaide’s Family Murders

Closing words of a 5 star review by Martin Grimes

Closing words of a 4 star review by Alex Jones

Curing the contagious disease of child abuse

Anyone out there who believes that sexually violating innocent babies and young children is not harmful, a future article will annihilate this lie.

In memory of the late Australian academic, author and child protection advocate Professor Freda Briggs (1913 - 2006), who is remembered for courageously confronting and campaigning against what she termed 'the contagious disease of child abuse.'

(Image: Gumshoe News)

