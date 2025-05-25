Subscribe
Celebrating the Worldwide Hemp Industry Renaissance
Cannabinoids were a natural part of the human food chain until governments worldwide wiped them out. A profitable explosion of disease and illness…
May 25
Jillionaire
9
Celebrating the Worldwide Hemp Industry Renaissance
5
Paul Moder's WASP Files Trigger New Calls For Port Arthur Massacre Inquest
Martin Bryant's 'confession' was allegedly obtained through coercion, manipulation, and a dedicated and premeditated campaign of physical torture.
May 22
Jillionaire
5
Paul Moder's WASP Files Trigger New Calls For Port Arthur Massacre Inquest
8
CIA Voice of God weapon inventor apologises to humanity for his contribution to tyranny
When Dr Robert Duncan was asked, “Who would want to put voices in their head?” Duncan responded, “The government is doing this to them”.
May 18
Jillionaire
209
CIA Voice of God weapon inventor apologises to humanity for his contribution to tyranny
91
Better get a lawyer Minns: You have publicly defamed Dr Joanne Howe - bad move
The Greens, with Labor support, introduced the world's most extreme, cruel, masonic, full-term abortion bill. Dr Joanne Howe and Co gutted it.
May 16
Jillionaire
2
Better get a lawyer Minns: You have publicly defamed Dr Joanne Howe - bad move
Dr Jo Show Vs EMILY's List feminists in latest abortion debate down under
It would be many decades before I learned about the barbaric practice of late-term or full-term abortions for profit. Pushed by hardcore feminists.
May 15
Jillionaire
1
Dr Jo Show Vs EMILY's List feminists in latest abortion debate down under
Multiple 'kill contracts' on targeted individual US General Amy Passantino
I've had to see everything, unfortunately. I wish I could unsee what I have seen... we're not a working government. Amy Passantino
May 12
Jillionaire
48
Multiple 'kill contracts' on targeted individual US General Amy Passantino
45
Journalist Joe Vialls: "What on earth would I do on the internet?"
“People, people, people, look at the evidence, the truth is there, you just have to look for it!" Joe Vialls, 1944-2005
May 10
Jillionaire
4
Journalist Joe Vialls: "What on earth would I do on the internet?"
3
A Few Good Men
Why do perpetrators tell us about what they are doing? Because they fear the law of karma so much. Ole Dammegard
May 9
Jillionaire
4
A Few Good Men
6
Three Wise Women & God's 'other half'
The Divine Feminine has been erased from all Christian bibles and monotheistic religions. We all need to reclaim our intuitive abilities. Deborah King
May 8
Jillionaire
4
Three Wise Women & God's 'other half'
April 2025
Memo to Australian media & general public: ANZAC Day education
'A Veteran': Someone who at one point in their life wrote a blank cheque made payable to 'Australia' for an amount of 'up to and including their life…
Apr 25
Jillionaire
5
Memo to Australian media & general public: ANZAC Day education
Illuminati turned Lucifer into a male entity? Izzu the Magyar identity hijacked with Jesus?
The original Lucifer is just phosphorous - the feminine side of Aether (masculine). It does not get more ridiculous and banal. Goz Goz
Apr 7
Jillionaire
5
Illuminati turned Lucifer into a male entity? Izzu the Magyar identity hijacked with Jesus?
2
March 2025
100% immunity offered to '70-year plan' full disclosure whistleblowers worldwide
Dr Steven Greer appeals for evidence about illegal and unconstitutional programs dating back 65 years. Non-disclosure agreements are unenforceable.
Mar 31
Jillionaire
7
100% immunity offered to '70-year plan' full disclosure whistleblowers worldwide
