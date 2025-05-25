Jillionaire’s Substack

Celebrating the Worldwide Hemp Industry Renaissance
Cannabinoids were a natural part of the human food chain until governments worldwide wiped them out. A profitable explosion of disease and illness…
  
Jillionaire
5
Paul Moder's WASP Files Trigger New Calls For Port Arthur Massacre Inquest
Martin Bryant's 'confession' was allegedly obtained through coercion, manipulation, and a dedicated and premeditated campaign of physical torture.
  
Jillionaire
8
CIA Voice of God weapon inventor apologises to humanity for his contribution to tyranny
When Dr Robert Duncan was asked, “Who would want to put voices in their head?” Duncan responded, “The government is doing this to them”.
  
Jillionaire
91
Better get a lawyer Minns: You have publicly defamed Dr Joanne Howe - bad move
The Greens, with Labor support, introduced the world's most extreme, cruel, masonic, full-term abortion bill. Dr Joanne Howe and Co gutted it.
  
Jillionaire
Dr Jo Show Vs EMILY's List feminists in latest abortion debate down under
It would be many decades before I learned about the barbaric practice of late-term or full-term abortions for profit. Pushed by hardcore feminists.
  
Jillionaire
Multiple 'kill contracts' on targeted individual US General Amy Passantino
I've had to see everything, unfortunately. I wish I could unsee what I have seen... we're not a working government. Amy Passantino
  
Jillionaire
45
Journalist Joe Vialls: "What on earth would I do on the internet?"
“People, people, people, look at the evidence, the truth is there, you just have to look for it!" Joe Vialls, 1944-2005
  
Jillionaire
3
A Few Good Men
Why do perpetrators tell us about what they are doing? Because they fear the law of karma so much. Ole Dammegard
  
Jillionaire
6
Three Wise Women & God's 'other half'
The Divine Feminine has been erased from all Christian bibles and monotheistic religions. We all need to reclaim our intuitive abilities. Deborah King
  
Jillionaire

April 2025

March 2025

